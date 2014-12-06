U.S. Mint details policy for end-of-year bullion sales

The U.S. Mint has released its year-end ordering policy for authorized purchasers of its bullion coins.



An email to authorized purchasers, forwarded to Coin World by Mint spokesperson Michael White, breaks the policy down.

It reads as follows:



2014 gold bullion coins:



The United States Mint has completed production of gold 2014 American Eagle and American Buffalo coins. These coins will remain on sale until all inventories have been depleted. We will notify you when any 2014 gold bullion coin sells out. We do not anticipate a balance of gold 2014 American Eagle fractional coins in 2015.

2015 gold bullion coins:



The Mint will begin accepting orders for gold 2015 American Eagle (1 oz., .5 oz., .25 oz., and .1 oz.) and American Buffalo coins on Monday, Jan. 5, 2015. As we plan to have sufficient quantities of all coins available, we will not be allocating the initial release. If the Mint has a remaining balance of 1-ounce 2014 gold coins, we will begin issuing them, on a fixed ratio basis, alongside the 2015 coins beginning with orders placed on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2015. Based on current inventory and demand, we do not anticipate having a large balance of 2014 1-ounce gold coins left.



2014 silver bullion coins:



The Mint is transitioning silver American Eagle coin production from 2014-dated coins to 2015. We will continue to sell the remaining inventory of 2014 coins, under allocation, until inventory is depleted. Based on current demand, we anticipate having enough coins to offer allocations through the week of Dec. 15.



2015 silver bullion coins:



The Mint will begin accepting orders for silver 2015 American Eagle Silver coins on Monday, Jan. 12, 2015. These coins will be sold under the Mint’s allocation process.

