United States Mint bringing coins to Essence Festival

Numismatic products containing the 2015 Kisatchie National Forest quarter dollar will be featured by the U.S. Mint at its booths during the July 2 to 5 Essence Festival in New Orleans.

The Mint will operate Booth 1830 in the Quad Area of the festival and Booth 2950 in the Marketplace area. The festival is being staged at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

According to Adam Stump, the Mint's deputy direcot for the Office of Corporate Communications:

The information booth, Booth 1830, will have the Kisatchie National Forest quarter exchange (while supplies last). Stump said Philadelphia Mint and Denver Mint struck coins will be available from a change-dispensing machine instead of being in rolls, which are typically offered during public exchanges for new coins. The booth will also have product information pamphlets along with a kiosk to order online.

The shop booth, Booth 2950, will have the Kisatchie National Forest 2015-P Uncirculated 5-ounce silver quarter dollar for sale. All other physical sales of available Mint products will be conducted at this booth, which will also have an online ordering kiosk.

Customers will be able to use the kiosks at the booths to place orders for products not offered at the show and have them shipped to their homes from the Mint's contracted fulfillment center in Memphis, Tenn.

