United States Mint announces website blackout dates, other changes

The United States Mint has announced online shopping website blackout dates, as well as changes in shipping procedures, returns, and the location of the call center and fulfillment center, in preparation for the transition to a new, enhanced website and order management system on Oct. 1.

Online shopping website blackout dates

??The U.S. Mint shopping website will be under construction starting at 8 p.m. Eastern Time Sept. 27 to noon Eastern Time Oct. 1. During this time, no purchases can be made through the online system or through the call center at 800-872-6468.

??The call center will take calls from customers regarding informational requests and general inquiries, but will not place any orders or have the ability to update account information during the blackout dates.

??Business will proceed as normal at the contracted retail sales locations at the Philadelphia Mint and Denver Mint gift shops during the blackout dates; however, the headquarters sales counter location in Washington, D.C., will be closed Sept. 29 and 30.

??Sept. 27, 2014, is the last day to place an order before the shopping website and order management system re-launches on Oct. 1.

Shipping procedures, returns and fulfillment center changes

As part of this transition, the U.S. Mint's contracted fulfillment center operations will be relocated from Plainfield, Ind., south of Indianapolis, to Memphis, Tenn. The call center will be relocated from Plainfield to Dallas.

The Mint's current shipping and returns practices are being modified as follows:



??Sept. 19 is the last day for customers to place an expedited order online or via the call center. All orders placed after this date will ship Oct. 1.

??Sept. 19 is also the last day for any returns to be processed at the current fulfillment center in Indiana. Customers should use the return shipping label provided with their order to ensure processing is handled properly. Any returns received directly from customers without the provided return shipping label on or after Sept. 20 will be returned to sender, according to the Mint.

??Sept. 23 is the last day that orders will ship until Oct. 1.

??The new fulfillment center will begin processing returns on Oct. 1.

??Eligible subscription products shipped before Sept. 27 will receive the 10 percent discount applied to the current Subscription Program; eligible subscription products shipped subsequent to the launch of the new website will be charged at regular price.

??Effective Oct. 1, that 10 percent discount will no longer be offered.

??With the new order management system, the Subscription Program will be referred to as the Enrollment Program, which will be accessible under the Enrollment section on the new website.

