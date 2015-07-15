United States Mint announces smartphone app

U.S. Mint news release, July 15:

United States Mint Launches New Mobile Application for Smartphones

WASHINGTON - The United States Mint today announced the release of MyUSMint, the bureau's new mobile application (app) for AndroidTM, iPhone®and iPod touch®.

"This new app is just one more way for the public to connect with the U.S. Mint," said Rosie Rios, Treasurer of the United States. "This is clearly an exciting development and a great way to take advantage of the technology that is available today."

"We're constantly striving to find new ways to serve our customers and the American public," added Principal Deputy Director Rhett Jeppson. "The new app comes on the heels of introducing a new order management system and reflects our commitment to be a world class organization."

The free mobile app is now available on Google PlayTM and the App StoreSM. Users who download the MyUSMint app will have easy access to United States Mint products - including the ability to place and track orders - and educational information. Users may customize their home screen based on interests that include:

Shopping : Product Schedule - Directs users to the product schedule at https://catalog.usmint.gov/product-schedule/. Gifts - Directs users to the gifts category at

https://catalog.usmint.gov/shop/gift-ideas/. Best Sellers - Directs users to best-selling products at

https://catalog.usmint.gov/featured/best-sellers/.

: Educational Interests History - Shows daily events in the bureau's history for the current month. Circulating Coins - Provides a list of all the circulating coins, with images and information about specifications, design, and history. News - Provides access to the latest five news releases.



Additional information about the United States Mint's app, MyUSMint, is available at http://www.usmint.gov/campaigns/?action=MyUSMint-mobile-app.

