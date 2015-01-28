United States Mint announces price changes for 2015 products

Pricing has changed for eight 2015 numismatic products from the United States Mint compared to pricing for similar items in 2014.

Prices for several 2015 products dropped between 3.1 percent and 9.1 percent, but for one, the 2015 America the Beautiful Quarters Circulating Coin Set, the price increased by 33.6 percent. That set is being issued tentatively in November. No details on the set's contents were released Jan. 28.

The pricing changes are as follows, with the new price listed first, followed by the the 2014 price in parentheses:

??American Eagle One Ounce Silver Proof Coin, $48.95 ($52.95).

??American Eagle One Ounce Silver Uncirculated Coin, $39.95 ($43.95).

??Congratulations Set, $50.95 ($54.95).

??United States Mint Proof Set, $32.95 ($31.95).

??United States Mint Uncirculated Set, $28.95 ($27.95).

??America the Beautiful Quarters Circulating Coin Set, $7.95 ($5.95).

??Annual Uncirculated Dollar Coin Set, $46.95, ($44.95).

??America the Beautiful Five-Ounce Silver Uncirculated Coin (5 issues), $149.95 ($154.95).

The full 2015 numismatic product schedule from the U.S. Mint can be found here.

More from CoinWorld.com:

Mint reveals details of 2016 gold coins to mark 1916 silver issues

Commission of Fine Arts recommends designs for 2015 High Relief gold coin

Tommy Thompson, man who discovered SS Central America shipwreck, arrested in Florida

2015 American Eagle silver bullion coins being struck only at West Point Mint currently

Found: Largest Anglo-Saxon coin hoard in 175 years discovered in United Kingdom

Please sign in or join to share your thoughts on this story.

Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!