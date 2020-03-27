Safety precautions being taken in association with the coronavirus crisis may result in delays from the U.S. Mint launching sales for upcoming programs and shipping the ordered product.

U.S. Mint Director David J. Ryder’s March 23 announcement also suggests scheduled release dates for some numismatic products may also be changed.

Shipping of numismatic products from the U.S. Mint is executed by a contracted outside vendor, PFSWeb, which sends out the products from its order fulfillment center in Memphis, Tennessee.

PSFWeb also is contracted to accept orders placed online through the Mint’s website and by telephone at the toll-free 800-USA-MINT ordering number.

Products released from the PSFWeb order fulfillment center arrive at the Memphis facility from the U.S. Mint production plants — Philadelphia Mint, West Point Mint, San Francisco Mint and Denver Mint — where the numismatic items are produced and packaged.

Ryder’s statement released through the U.S. Mint’s Office of Corporate Communications reads:

“As the global impacts of COVID-19 continue to evolve, my top priority remains the health, safety, and well-being of the Mint workforce — the men and women who work hard to ensure you receive the highest quality products,” according to Ryder. “As part of the Federal workforce we have and will continue to follow all guidance provided to the Federal Government, to include the information provided by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“As we do this, the decisions I make will undoubtedly impact the on sale dates, availability, and delivery of some of our numismatic products, and you may also experience longer wait times when calling our customer service number.

“It is because of this that I ask for your patience and understanding during these unprecedented times.”

“I encourage you to use the United States Mint catalog site https://catalog.usmint.gov as your primary source of the most current information on product and service status.

“Thank you for your patronage and continued dedication to the United States Mint. Please do all you can to be safe, stay healthy, and to keep others safe. We are all in this together, and we will get through it together.”

