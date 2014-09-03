United States Mint announces change in shipping

The United States Mint is launching a new retail solution for selling its numismatic coin and medal products.

The changes will affect shipments and orders during the period from Sept. 12 to Oct. 1, according to the Mint. No orders will be shipped from Sept. 24 to 30.



The Mint press release about the new system follows:

The new system includes a modernized retail website (eCommerce platform), a new Order Management System, enhanced Customer Contact Center and fulfillment operations, related information technology solutions, and support for robust interactive marketing strategies.

This end-to-end solution will better serve United States Mint customers by gaining cost and processing efficiencies, and enhancing the customer experience through a fully integrated solution. The end-to-end solution will allow the United States Mint to capitalize on industry best practices leveraged by other brand-name retail organizations, enabling the United States Mint to keep pace with market developments.

As the United States Mint transitions to a new Order Management System, there are key dates customers need to be aware of:

Sept. 12 — all packing slips for returns will include a new label for PFSweb, the Mint’s prime contractor for the project.

Sept. 19 — last day to place expedited orders; all orders placed after this date will ship Oct. 1.

Sept. 23 — last day orders will ship until Oct. 1.