The U.S. Mint captured video of the striking of the 2017 American Liberty gold coin that's making headlines for its portrayal of Liberty as an African American woman.

The country’s first look at the 2017 American Liberty, High Relief gold coin is making national headlines, most of them focused on the portrayal of Liberty as an African American woman.

Coin World readers, however, are likely just as interested, if not more so, in the coin itself, which is one of the biggest and most anticipated United States Mint releases of 2017.

OPINION: Hobby still divided over American Liberty deisgns

With that in mind, we know you’ll enjoy this video posted Thursday afternoon by the United States Mint that shows footage of the coin being produced.

