U.S. Mint advertising for associate director of numismatics

The United States Mint is seeking a sales and marketing executive to oversee its Numismatic Division.

March 27 is the last day to file an application for the vacancy via USAJOBS.gov.

For the past two years, J. Marc Landry has been pulling double duty, serving both as acting associate director of sales and marketing and as the plant manager at the Philadelphia Mint. In January, Landry returned to his full-time duties as Philadelphia Mint plant manager.

Until a new individual is named to the sales and marketing post, which has been renamed associate director of numismatics, those duties are assigned in an acting capacity to Mary Lhotsky, the deputy director in sales and marketing.

The associate director for numismatics will be responsible for overseeing the development, marketing and sales of all numismatic products issued by the U.S. Mint.

