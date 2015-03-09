U.S. Mint advertising for associate director of numismatics
- Published: Mar 9, 2015, 6 AM
The United States Mint is seeking a sales and marketing executive to oversee its Numismatic Division.
March 27 is the last day to file an application for the vacancy via USAJOBS.gov.
For the past two years, J. Marc Landry has been pulling double duty, serving both as acting associate director of sales and marketing and as the plant manager at the Philadelphia Mint. In January, Landry returned to his full-time duties as Philadelphia Mint plant manager.
Until a new individual is named to the sales and marketing post, which has been renamed associate director of numismatics, those duties are assigned in an acting capacity to Mary Lhotsky, the deputy director in sales and marketing.
The associate director for numismatics will be responsible for overseeing the development, marketing and sales of all numismatic products issued by the U.S. Mint.
More from CoinWorld.com:
Gold Glitters at Heritage Auctions’ Platinum Night sale at Central States convention
1916-D ‘Mercury’ dime brings $94,000: Key graded MS-66 full bands leads Heritage’s PNG show auction
Top quality 1877 Indian Head cent earns highest price at Winthrop Collection auction
Mark Twain commemorative coin designs, Part 3: Silver obverses
Bank of England now issuing notes with signature of second woman chief cashier.
Budget cuts at U.S. Mint hit collectors as no 1982 or 1983 Uncirculated sets produced
New 100-baht note now circulating in Thailand has added security features
Reader finds proof 2014 Latvian Baltic Way coin missing colors of Lithuania flag
Please sign in or join to share your thoughts on this story.
Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!
Community Comments
Headlines
-
Paper Money Jun 15, 2020, 12 PM
Countries contest legitimacy of Russian-printed Libyan notes
-
US Coins Jun 14, 2020, 1 PM
Counterfeiting topics lead Kolbe & Fanning literature sale
-
Paper Money Jun 14, 2020, 12 PM
Cambodia to replace U.S. currency with blockchain platform
-
US Coins Jun 13, 2020, 3 PM
Controversy draws bidders to Medal of Honor sale at German auction