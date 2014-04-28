U.S. Mint 2014 Spring Catalog offers multiple coin products

The U.S. Mint's 2014 Spring Catalog offers a multitude of numismatic products, including 2014 Native American dollars.

The United States Mint announced April 28 numismatic products in its 2014 Spring Catalog, as well as release dates for upcoming products.

The Spring Catalog can be found at http://catalog.usmint.gov/.

The catalog offers products the Mint indicates can be used to celebrate graduations, weddings, anniversaries, birthdays, Mother’s Day, Father’s Day and more. The Mint offers a variety of coin products, special occasion sets and annual sets in the catalog. The 2014 National Baseball Hall of Fame copper-nickel clad half dollar is available in Proof and Uncirculated versions, as are the 2014-P Civil Rights of 1964 silver dollars in Proof and Uncirculated options.

Also available are rolls, bags and boxes of rolled coins for the 2014 America the Beautiful quarter dollars program, the Presidential dollars and the Native American dollars.

Upcoming products include:

? Proof 2014-W American Buffalo 1-ounce gold $10 coin, available at noon Eastern Time May 8. Price to be determined.

? 2014 United States Mint Uncirculated Coin set, available at noon Eastern Time May 13, for $27.95.

? Uncirculated 2014-P Shenandoah National Park 5-ounce silver quarter dollar, available at noon Eastern Time May 15, for $154.95.

For more information, visit the U.S. Mint’s website at http://www,usmint.gov.