United States coin rarities highlight Pogue II auction

Once owned by King Farouk I of Egypt, the PCGS AU-55 1798 Capped Bust, Small Eagle half eagle appeared in Sotheby’s 1954 auction of The Palace Collections of Egypt.

PCGS graded the 1825 Capped Head quarter eagle in the Pogue Collection Mint State 67, the highest grade assigned for the design type.

Colorfully toned 1822 Capped Bust half dollar, graded PCGS Proof 65+ Cameo, is one of only two half dollars for the date certified as a Proof.

The Sept. 30 auction of Part II of the D. Brent Pogue Collection offers U.S. gold and silver coin rarities, including this 1822 Capped Bust half dollar in Proof.

One of only two 1822 Capped Bust half dollars in Proof highlights the Sept. 30 sale in New York City of Part II of the D. Brent Pogue Collection.

The auction by Stack’s Bowers Galleries in conjunction with Sotheby’s, is scheduled to be conducted at Sotheby’s galleries at 38 E. 61st St.

Other highlights of the auction include the finest known 1825 Capped Head gold $2.50 quarter eagle and a 1798 Capped Bust, Small Eagle $5 half eagle once owned by King Farouk I of Egypt.

The 105 lots offered will feature 19 Capped Bust half dollars from 1807 through 1822; seven Flowing hair silver dollars, one dated 1794 and six 1795; 21 quarter eagles from 1821 through 1839; 22 $5 half eagles 1795 through 1807; and 15 $10 eagles from 1795 through 1804.

Proof 1822 Capped Bust half

Pogue’s 1822 Capped Bust half dollar is the only Proof Overton 103 variety according to Donald L. Parsley in United States Early Half Dollar Die Varieties 1794–1836, which classifies it as a Rarity 8 (one to three pieces known).

Professional Coin Grading Service graded and encapsulated the coin Proof 65+ Cameo.

The coin first appeared at public auction in December 1890 in S.H. and Henry Chapman’s sale of the Thomas Cleneay Collection.

1825 Capped Head $2.50

Graded PCGS Mint State 67, the 1825 Capped Head quarter eagle is attributed as the Bass-Dannruther 2 variety in Early U.S. Gold Coin Varieties: A Study of Die States, 1795–1834. The BD-2 die variety is one of three die marriages encountered from the 1825-dated production.

The reverse exhibits the Large Letters Reverse of 1821, identified with a large A (in AMERICA), but smaller M than found on the Small Letters Reverse.

Just three examples of the Large Diameter quarter eagles dated 1821 through 1827 have been graded MS-65 or higher by PCGS, with all three examples in the Pogue Collection.

1798 Small Eagle half eagle

Pogue’s BD-1 variety of 1798 Capped Bust, Small Eagle half eagle is graded PCGS About Uncirculated 55.

According to the auction lot description, just six examples are known of the 1798 Capped Bust, Small Eagle half eagle, with only three, including the Pogue coin, in private hands. The other three examples are held in museum collections.

King Farouk I of Egypt acquired the Pogue coin from Stack’s in a private transaction sometime after 1946.

After subsequently being sold at auction or private sale several times, the coin entered the Pogue Collection in August 1979 by private treaty.

