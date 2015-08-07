United State Mint reports product sellouts

The sold-out 2015 March of Dimes Special Silver Set was in demand for the silver Reverse Proof 2015-P Roosevelt dime and silver Proof 2015-W Roosevelt dime that were offered only in the set.

The United States Mint reported Aug. 7 that three of its numismatic products have sold out and are no longer available for purchase from the Mint.

The three products are:

??2014 American $1 Coin & Currency Set, sales of 50,000 (maximum authorization).

??2015 U.S. Marshals Service 225th Anniversary Three-Coin Proof Set, sales of 14,964 (limited to 15,000 sets total).

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??2015 March of Dimes Special Silver Set, sales of 74,623 (maximum 75,000 sets).

The 2014 American Coin & Currency set went on sale Nov. 20, 2014, for $13.95 per set. Key in the set is the Enhanced Uncirculated 2014-D Native American dollar that was offered by the Mint only in the set.

The 2015 U.S. Marshals Service 225th Anniversary Three-Coin Proof Set contains the program's Proof 2015-W gold $5 half eagle, Proof 2015-P silver dollar and Proof 2015-S copper-nickel clad half dollar. The set went on sale Jan. 29 for $430.

The 2015 March of Dimes Special Silver Set contains not only the Proof 2015-P March of Dimes silver dollar but also a Proof 2015-W Roosevelt silver dime and Reverse Proof 2015-P Roosevelt silver dime. The special dimes were offered by the Mint only in the set. The set went on sale May 4 at $61.95.