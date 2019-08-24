United State Mint opens sales for 2019 American Liberty, High Relief products

The 2019-W American Liberty, High Relief $100 gold coin is being struck at the West Point Mint with an Enhanced Uncirculated finish.

The Enhanced Uncirculated 2019-W American Liberty, High Relief $100 gold coin is being outsold by the silver medal bearing the same designs.

The 2019-P American Liberty, High Relief silver medal is outselling the American Liberty, High Relief gold $100 coin bearing the same designs by a 3 to 1 margin.

Both products went on sale at noon Eastern Time Aug. 15. Each product has a mintage limit of 50,000 pieces, with no household order limit.

During the first day of sales, the U.S. Mint recorded sales of 2,252 of the Enhanced Uncirculated gold coins and 7,870 of the Matte Finish silver medals.

As of 1 p.m. Aug. 20, sales reached 5,086 of the 1-ounce .9999 fine gold coins and 16,984 of the 2.5-ounce .999 fine silver medals.

When sales opened, the price was $1,940 each for the reeded edge gold coins struck at the West Point Mint. Pricing is assessed for possibly change weekly, depending on the range of change in the spot price of gold.

The plain edge silver medals are offered at $99.95 each.

The coin and medal exhibit the same degree of high relief in the design. The exact same Liberty obverse design is paired with an Eagle reverse. The only difference in design is that the medal carries no coinage inscriptions.

The gold coins are being struck at the West Point Mint with the W Mint mark and the silver medals at the Philadelphia Mint with the P Mint.

