Enhanced Uncirculated Native American dollar error sets record

The 2014-D Native American $1 coin is missing the incuse date, Mint mark, E PLURIBUS UNUM and 13 stars on the edge.

The ANACS Enhanced Uncirculated 2014-D Native American, Missing Edge Lettering $1 coin sold by GreatCollections Feb. 9 is currently the only known example.

The currently only known example of an Enhanced Uncirculated 2014-D Native American, Missing Edge Lettering $1 coin brought a record price in a Feb. 9 GreatCollections online auction. The coin has none of its mandated edge inscriptions.

Graded Enhanced Uncirculated 69 by ANACS and labeled as "Missing Edge Lettering," the coin realized $12,934.90, which includes the 10 percent buyer's premium, which is a record for the error type, according to error coin specialist Fred Weinberg from Fred Weinberg & Co., Encino, Calif.

Consigned to the online auction by First Commemorative Mint from Farmingdale, N.Y., the Enhanced Uncirculated coin is the only one with the error from the 5,000 2014 American $1 Coin and Currency sets that FCM submitted to ANACS. The edge's intended incuse inscriptions are the date, Mint mark, E PLURIBUS UNUM and 13 stars.

The auction received 43 bids total from seven unique bidders, according to GreatCollections.

Weinberg said the price paid for the Enhanced Uncirculated Native American dollar surpasses the $10,000 paid in a private transaction for the first 2009 Native American $1 coin discovered with missing edge devices. That coin, graded Mint State 65 by Professioinal Coin Grading Service, was discovered in a 25-coin roll of 2009-P strikes intended for circulation.

Weinberg said he had tried to privately buy the 2014-D $1 coin from FCM, but company officials chose to take the coin to auction instead.

The Enhanced Uncirculated 2014-D Native American $1 coin was available only in the 50,000 American $1 Coin and Currency sets the Mint offered at $13.95 per set. The set, which also includes a Series 2013 $1 Federal Reserve note, was a sellout.

