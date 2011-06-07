Uncirculated Yosemite 5-ounce silver coin on sale June 9

The Uncirculated 2010-P Yosemite National Park 5-ounce silver coin went on sale by the U.S. Mint at noon Eastern Daylight Time June 9.

Collectors will be able to place orders for the Uncirculated 2010-P Yosemite National Park 5-ounce silver quarter dollar with the U.S. Mint beginning at noon Eastern Daylight Time June 9.

The coin is the third issue of the numismatic versions of the 3-inch diameter America the Beautiful silver bullion coins.

The Mint will offer 27,000 of the Yosemite coins, with orders limited to one coin per household the first week of sales, after which the sales restrictions will be evaluated if coins remain.

The Yosemite coins will be offered at $279.95 each, the same price charged for the Uncirculated 2010-P Hot Springs National Park and 2010-P Yellowstone National Park 5-ounce silver coins.

As with all products sold by the United States Mint containing precious metals, pricing is subject to change.

The Hot Springs coins went on sale at noon April 28 and it took more than a week before orders were sufficient to exhaust the 27,000 coins available. The U.S. Mint continued to accept orders to be put on a waiting list should earlier orders be declined or otherwise cancelled for any reason.

A sellout of the Hot Springs issue was formally reported by U.S. Mint officials the afternoon of May 19, two days after the 27,000 Yellowstone coins went on sale. As of May 25, the U.S. Mint recorded sales of 26,197 of the Yellowstone coins.

The Uncirculated versions of the 5-ounce silver coins bear the same designs as the bullion versions, except that the George Washington obverse on the Uncirculated version bears the P Mint mark of the Philadelphia Mint, where both the Uncirculated and bullion versions are produced.

The Uncirculated version also receives a post-strike finish.

While the Uncirculated version is sold by the U.S. Mint directly to the public at a set price, the bullion versions, as provided for in the authorizing legislation, are not sold directly to the public by the Mint.

Instead, the bullion versions are sold through a series of authorized purchasers previously qualified to buy American Eagle 1-ounce silver bullion coins. The bullion coins may then be sold to the public or to secondary market dealers for resale.

The price of the America the Beautiful 5-ounce bullion coins changes, with the authorized purchasers buying the coins based on the London PM closing per troy ounce on a given day, plus a $9.75 per coin premium. ¦