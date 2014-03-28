Uncirculated rolls, collector seeks new coinage

Above right, rolls of circulation-quality 2014 Great Smoky Mountain National Park quarter dollars, sold at numismatic premiums above face value by the U.S. Mint, were wrapped in special rolls by a contracted vendor. The same vendor, Coinwrap Inc., rolled the 2010 Lincoln cents at right, for a coin exchange when the coins with the new Union Shield reverse were first introduced.

I would like to purchase rolls of Uncirculated coins (1-, 5-, 10- and 25-cent coins) that are still in their Fed wrappers. I have asked at many banks in my area, but no one can help (many of them don’t know what I’m talking about). The U.S. Mint is of no use at all; they are simply interested in selling specialized coins.

I want normal coins, in Fed wrappers and uncirculated. I also don’t want to go to a dealer to obtain them.

Where can I get these coins?

Merle Foraker

Via email

It may take a lot of perseverance and a lot of luck to obtain rolls of Uncirculated current year coins that were struck at the Denver and Philadelphia Mints.

The Federal Reserve, or “Fed,” does not wrap any circulation quality coins in rolls and hasn’t done so for decades. Therefore, the collector will be unable to find any Federal Reserve rolls of current coinage of any denomination.

The Fed contracts with armored car companies such as Brink’s, Garda, Dunbar, Armored Transport and Loomis, to wrap hundreds of thousands of freshly minted circulation-quality Uncirculated coins shipped to them from the U.S. Mint, based on Fed orders.

Banks and other financial institutions participating with the Federal Reserve Banks pay a fee to have the coins wrapped in paper rolls or plastic rolls, depending on the preference of the armored carrier.

The Mint packages for shipment in jumbo nylon bags or in special tank containers to the Fed-contracted coin terminals 400,000 Lincoln cents, 240,000 Jefferson 5-cent coins, 500,000 Roosevelt dimes or 200,000 American the Beautiful quarter dollars.

Unfortunately, today’s collectors may find it much more difficult to find original rolls of currently circulating coinage at face value than collectors experienced in the past. However, the growth of social media and websites may aid collectors in their searches.

The website www.reddit.com/r/CRH is primarily aimed at reporting finds made in rolls of coins that forum participants search.

Similiarly, the website www.coincommunity.com/forum/forum.asp?FORUM_ID=147 is also primarily a forum for collectors who search old rolls of coins for silver pieces, errors, varieties and other collector pieces.

A collector participating in either of these forums might gain pointers from other forum members on the best ways to obtain rolls of new coins.

A Web search for such terms as “coin roll hunting” or “CRH” might lead a collector to additional sites of interest.