Uncirculated gold American Eagle becomes latest item to sell out

Sales of the Uncirculated 2020-W American Eagle gold $50 coin have nearly depleted the maximum stated mintage.

First-day sales Nov. 19 for the Uncirculated 2020-W American Eagle gold $50 coin totaled 97 percent of the maximum number of coins available.

The U.S. Mint limited the individual numismatic product to a release of 7,000 coins priced at $2,490 per coin. Figures released Nov. 20 indicate sales of 6,797 of the total coins offered.

The household order restriction was one coin.

As of Nov. 24, the sales total increased to 6,996 coins. The product is listed on the Mint’s website as “currently unavailable.

“We are currently out of this item, but more may be available later [pending order reconciliation], according to the website. “If you provide your email address or cell number using the ‘REMIND ME’ button, you will receive any back-in-stock messages we send related to this product.

Orders are being accepted only through the Mint website. No orders are being accepted by telephone.

The coin’s composition is 91.67% gold, 3% silver, and 5.33% copper.

The coin contains 1 troy ounce of pure gold.

In 2021, the U.S. Mint will introduce a new reverse on the gold American Eagle.

The Striding Liberty design executed originally for the Saint-Gaudens $20 gold double eagles in 1907 and adapted for the gold American Eagles in 1986 will be refreshed. It will be paired for early 2021 production with the originally legislated Family of Eagles design by artist Miley Busiek (now Miley Busiek Frost). Mid-year, the U.S. Mint will introduce the gold coin’s new reverse design.

The new American Eagle gold reverse by AIP designer Jennie Norris was sculpted by Mint medallic artist Renata Gordon.

According to the Mint, Norris, a former volunteer raptor handler, drew inspiration for her design from her deep connection with wildlife.

The new reverse is a close-up portrait of an American eagle, facing left.

