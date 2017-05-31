The gold coins are struck at the West Point Mint and bear the facility's W Mint mark on the obverse, below the date.

The initial price June 1 for inaugural sales of the Uncirculated 2017-W American Eagle gold $50 coin is $1,575.

The Uncirculated 2017-W American Eagle 1-ounce gold $50 coin goes on sale June 1 without any household order or product limits.

The coin is initially being offered at $1,575.

Gold coin resistance at U.S. Mint and a deceptive but detectable counterfeit Indian Head cent: Another column in the June 12 Coin World details the discovery of what seemed to be a rare 1917 French Indo-China 10-cent piece.

Pricing is set according to the U.S. Mint’s pricing grid for coins containing gold or platinum and is subject to weekly adjustment related to the market price of gold. The $1,575 per coin price is based on gold trading in the range of $1,250 to $1,299.99.

The 2017-W edition is the 11th to be issued since 2006 when the U.S. Mint introduced the Uncirculated finish with W Mint mark for the American Eagle 1-ounce .9167 fine gold coin.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

The Uncirculated versions of the gold and silver American Eagles with W Mint mark were brought into the Mint's sales lineup for the 20th anniversary of the American Eagle series.

The Uncirculated coins have been issued annually since, except 2009, when the 1-ounce planchets were reserved strictly for production of bullion coins, without Mint marks. No Proof American Eagle 1-ounce gold or silver coins were issued in 2009 either.