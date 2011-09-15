Uncirculated Gettysburg 5-ounce silver coin sales start

The U.S. Mint will begin sales at noon Eastern Time Sept. 22 for the Uncirculated 2011-P Gettysburg National Military Park 5-ounce silver quarter dollar. Maximum release is 35,000.

The coin is currently priced at $279.95. As with all products sold by the United States Mint containing precious metals, pricing is subject to change in pace with marketplace changes.

The maximum mintage for each of the five 2011 coins is limited to 35,000 units. Orders will be limited to five coins per household for the first week of sales. At the end of one week, U.S. Mint officials will re-evaluate this limit and either extend, adjust or remove it.

The Uncirculated America the Beautiful 5-ounce silver coins are collector versions of those issued through the America the Beautiful Silver Bullion Coin Program. The Uncirculated 3-inch coins feature the same designs that appear on the bullion coins and the corresponding circulating quarter dollars issued through the America the Beautiful Quarters Program.

The Uncirculated America the Beautiful 5-ounce silver coins are composed of .999 fine silver and display the P Mint mark indicating production at the Philadelphia Mint. To protect the Uncirculated finish, each coin is enclosed in a capsule and a presentation case. A certificate of authenticity is included with each coin.

The U.S. Mint will accept orders online at http://www.usmint.gov/catalog and by phone at 800-872-6468. Hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may order at 888-321-6468. A shipping and handling fee of $4.95 will be added to all domestic orders. ¦