Uncirculated Effigy Mounds 5-ounce silver March 7

The coin's weight and fineness in silver is inscribed incuse on the coin's edge.

The Uncirculated version of the 5-ounce silver coins is available directly to the public at a fixed price from the U.S. Mint, unlike the bullion version, which is sold only through a network of authorized purchasers who set their own prices.

The Uncirculated 2017-P Effigy Mounds National Monument 5-ounce silver quarter dollar was scheduled to go on sale at noon Eastern Time March 7 from the U.S. Mint.

Priced at $149.95 each, the Uncirculated 5-ounce silver coin has a maximum potential mintage of 25,000 coins, with no household ordering limit.

The announced maximum mintage of 25,000 coins set for the Uncirculated version is provisional; based on collector and investor demand, the Mint may mint and issue more than 125,000 of the bullion version of the coin and fewer of the Uncirculated version, to ensure the mintages combined do not exceed the current 150,000-coin maximum combined mintage for the coin.

Both versions are struck on the same coinage press at the Philadelphia Mint, using the same 3-inch planchets.

The Uncirculated coins receive a post-strike finish and bear the P Mint mark of the Philadelphia Mint in the right field of the George Washington obverse design (the bullion version does not).

The Uncirculated 2017-P Effigy Mounds National Monument 5-ounce silver quarter dollar is the 36th overall issue among 56 to be released in the America the Beautiful Quarters Program.

The coin’s reverse design, depicting several ancient mounds in The Marching Bear Group built by Native Americans along the Mississippi River in northeast Iowa, was created by Richard Masters, a designer with the U.S. Mint’s Artistic Infusion Program.

Masters’ design was sculptured by Renada Gordon, a medallic sculptor on the U.S. Mint’s engraving staff stationed at the Philadelphia Mint.

Effigy Mounds National Monument was established as a national site in 1949. The park protects one of the largest remaining concentrations of ancient Native American earthworks in the United States.

