Uncirculated Coin set sales begin Sept. 28

The seven coins from each mint are the Lincoln cent, Jefferson 5-cent coin, Roosevelt dime, Kennedy half dollar, Native American dollar and two quarter dollars.

The U.S. Mint’s 2021 Uncirculated Coin set will contain 14 coins combined from the Denver and Philadelphia Mints.

The 14-coin 2021 Uncirculated Coin set will go on sale from the United States Mint at noon Eastern Time Sept. 28.

Each set will be offered at $25.25 with no product mintage limits or household ordering restrictions. The set is one of a number of annual numismatic products available by enrollment, a sales method that guarantees the product will be available to those who order.

The set combines two folders of seven coins each struck at the Denver and Philadelphia Mints.

The complement of coins from each facility comprise the Lincoln cent, Jefferson 5-cent coin, Roosevelt dime, Kennedy half dollar, Native American dollar and two quarter dollars.

The two quarter dollars are the 2021 Tuskegee Airmen National Historic Site coin — the final release from the 56-coin America the Beautiful quarters program — and the 2021 Gen. George Washington Crossing the Delaware quarter dollar.

The obverse of each quarter dollar bears the Washington portrait designed by American sculptor John Flanagan. The Washington portrait on the Tuskegee coin is 15 percent smaller than that used on the Washington quarter dollar issued from 1932 through 1998. The same small rendition appeared on all 50 State quarter dollars and five U.S. Territorial quarter dollars from 1999 through 2009.

The 2021 Gen. George Washington Crossing the Delaware obverse restores the portrait size to that of 1932 to 1998.

The set’s coins bear the same Uncirculated finish as is employed on U.S. commemorative coins.

