Uncirculated Coin set back on sale after a hiatus

The U.S. Mint sales reopened Dec. 20 for the 2021 Uncirculated Coin set.

After being unavailable for more than two months, the 14-coin 2021 Uncirculated Coin set was placed back on sale Dec. 20 by the U.S. Mint.

The set comprises seven 2021 coins, each struck at the Denver and Philadelphia Mints — Lincoln cent, Jefferson 5-cent coin, Roosevelt dime, Tuskegee Airmen National Historic Site and Gen. George Washington Crossing the Delaware quarter dollars, Kennedy half dollar and Native American dollar.

The set was initially offered for sale beginning at noon Eastern Time Sept. 28 at $25.25 per set.

Sales were suspended in late October after the Mint had received customer orders for more than 130,000 sets.

The suspension allowed for additional coins to be struck at the Denver and Philadelphia production facilities and packaged for sale.

As of the Dec. 19 sales report, the U.S. Mint recorded sales of 167,014 of the annual sets.

Coins for the set are packaged in separate display folders from each production outlet.

The 2022 Uncirculated Mint set, to go on sale sometime in the spring, will comprise 20 coins, incorporating the first five American Women quarter dollars, recognizing Maya Angelou, Sally Ride, Wilma Mankiller, Nina Otero-Warren and Anna May Wong.

The 2022 quarter dollars are the first of 20 total to be issued in the American Women series, five per year, each year through 2025.

