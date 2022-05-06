Uncirculated American Eagle silver dollar sales start June 1
- Published: May 6, 2022, 9 AM
The Uncirculated 2022-W American Eagle silver dollar is scheduled for a noon Eastern Time June 1 release.
The product, at $67 per coin, is listed on the Mint’s website as having no product or mintage limit or household ordering restrictions.
The Uncirculated 2022-W American Eagle silver dollar, which is one of the Mint’s product options listed for advance ordering through enrollment, is posted as “Currently Unavailable” on the enrollment page online here.
“Currently Unavailable,” according to the website, means “We are currently out of this item, but more may be available later. If you provide your email address or cell number using the ‘REMIND ME’ button, you will receive any back-in-stock messages we send related to this product.”
U.S. Mint spokesman Michael White confirmed to Coin World April 12 that the Mint as of that date had accepted enrollments for 147,897 of the Uncirculated 2022-W American Eagle silver dollars.
Sales for the Uncirculated 2021-W American Eagle silver dollar totaled 172,861 based on unaudited program sales.
