The mintage of the Uncirculated 2016-W American Eagle silver dollar, which only went on sale Dec. 1, was the focus of the week's top post on CoinWorld.com.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.

Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Here they are, in reverse order:

5. Are plans for Federal Reserve note redesign subject to change by new secretary?: Planned changes to existing Federal Reserve notes remain on track, but could that change during the Trump administration?

4. Rainbow toned 1795 silver dollar in Legend auction: The coin first appeared at auction in 1956, and since then has been described with only "the most elegant 'numisprose.'"

3. How changes to Islamic Sharia law could lead to huge rise in gold investing: The organization that sets Sharia law's financial standards recently opened up gold-investing opportunities, and it could be huge for the market.

2. Why this MS-66 Stone Mountain half dollar brought 10 times the typical price: A typical example certified MS-66 by PCGS or Numismatic Guaranty Corp. might sell for $250 to $300 at auction. This one sold for more than $3,000.

1. Low mintage not guaranteed for Uncirculated 2016 American Eagle silver dollar: The fact that the product only went on sale Dec. 1 doesn’t necessarily mean that it’s going to be a rare item in the future.

