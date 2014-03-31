Uncirculated 5-ounce silver quarter dollar on sale April 7

The United States Mint will begin accepting orders for the Uncirculated 2014 Great Smoky Mountains National Park 5-ounce silver quarter dollar at noon Eastern Daylight Time April 7.

Orders will be accepted at www.usmint.gov/catalog and at 800-872-6468, while hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may order at 888-321-6468. A fee of $4.95 will be added to all domestic orders for shipping and handling.

The coin will be priced at $154.95; however, as with all products sold by the United States Mint containing precious metals, the price is subject to change. The maximum mintage for this coin is 25,000 units.

The Uncirculated America the Beautiful 5-ounce silver coins are collector versions of the coins of the same size issued through the America the Beautiful Silver Bullion Coin Program. The designs on the 5-ounce silver coins are identical to the designs on the corresponding circulating quarter dollars issued through the America the Beautiful Quarters Program.

Both the Uncirculated and bullion versions of the 5-ounce coins are composed of .999 fine silver.

The bullion coins, however, do not have a Mint mark. The Uncirculated 5-ounce silver coins display the "P" Mint mark indicating production at the Philadelphia Mint.

Each of the Uncirculated coins offered is enclosed in a protective plastic capsule and placed in a presentation case. A certificate of authenticity is included.