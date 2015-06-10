Uncirculated Blue Ridge Parkway 5-ounce silver quarter in July

The 3-inch, 5-ounce silver Uncirculated 2015-P Blue Ridge Parkway quarter dollar will bear the same design as the standard 24.3-millimeter silver and copper-nickel clad quarter dollars.

Release of the Uncirculated 2015-P Blue Ridge Parkway 5-ounce silver quarter dollar is tentatively scheduled for sometime in July, according to the U.S. Mint.

As of June 10, Mint officials had not disclosed a specific issue date. The Blue Ridge Parkway coin, starring the area chosen to represent North Carolina in the ongoing America the Beautiful quarters program, will be the third of five 3-inch, .999 fine silver quarter dollars to be issued in 2015.

Issue price was announced at $149.95, subject to change with fluctuation in the spot price of silver.

The Uncirculated coins bear the P Mint mark of the Philadelphia Mint and are the numismatic versions sold from the U.S. Mint directly to the public. The U.S. Mint also sells a 5-ounce bullion version having no P Mint mark, only through its network of authorized purchasers who buy from the Mint and resell the coins at prices closer to the spot price of silver. That bullion version is intended as an investment vehicle, but also appeals to collectors.

Based on anticipated demand, Mint officials have established a maximum authorization of 65,000 coins combined in Uncirculated and bullion versions per design for 2015. Production of each version varies per coin, but bullion production has considerably outdistanced the numismatic output.

The latest sales information provided by the U.S. Mint indicates the Mint has sold 35,000 of the bullion version of the 2015 Homestead National Monument of America 5-ounce silver coin and 18,373 of the Uncirculated 2015-P version of the coins. Sales of the bullion version of the 2015 Kisatchie National Forest 5-ounce silver coins reached 42,000 coins, with sales of the Uncirculated 2015-P version reaching 17,608.

Releases of the various coins bearing Delaware's Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge quarter dollar design are anticipated in September and October, while those for New York's Saratoga National Historical Park are expected in November and December.

More from CoinWorld.com:

Collector discovers new variety for 1896 Indian Head cents

2015 Special Silver Set 'Currently Unavailable' from United States Mint

‘Rarest silver coin of German Empire’ offered in Künker sale

Finding a Kennedy half dollar in circulation

How one group is putting $100,000 in dollar and half dollar coins into circulation

Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!