Uncirculated ATB 5-ounce silver quarters still available

The Uncirculated 2014-P Everglades National Park 5-ounce silver quarter dollar is still available from the U.S. Mint for $154.95.

Three of the five Uncirculated 2014-P 5-ounce silver America the Beautiful quarter dollars are still available for sale from the U.S. Mint.

The coins are being offered for $154.95 each.

The Mint is still offering the five-ounce coins celebrating Shenandoah National Park in Virginia, Great Sand Dunes National Park in Colorado and Everglades National Park in Florida. The Arches National Park coin for Utah is listed on the Mint's website as "out of stock" without an enabled "Remind Me" button.

According to the Mint's website: "Products in 'Out of Stock' status with no 'Remind Me' button are not available for sale. If product becomes available through additional production or cancelled orders, the product will be made available for purchase again."

The Uncirculated Great Smoky Mountains National Park 5-ounce silver quarter dollar for Tennessee is sold out, having reached its maximum product limit.

The maximum mintage limits combined for the bullion and Uncirculated versions of the 2014 5-ounce coins are 65,000 coins per design as set by the secretary of the Treasury, according to U.S. Mint officials. Mint officials state that the 65,000 coins per design ceiling is divided between the Uncirculated collector coins and the bullion versions.

Despite the 65,000 coins per design limit, the Mint set these production limits for the Uncirculated versions, leaving the remainder of the maximum possible total for bullion sales:

??Great Smoky Mountains National Park: 25,000 coins; (latest, but unaudited sales of 24,881 coins).

??Shenandoah National Park: 30,000 coins; (latest unaudited sales, 28,337).

??Arches National Park: 30,000 coins; (latest unaudited sales, 28,406).

??Great Sand Dunes National Park: 30,000 coins; (latest unaudited sales, 22,013).

??Everglades National Park: 30,000 coins; (latest unaudited sales, 19,050).