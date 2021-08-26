Uncirculated 2021-W American Eagle sales begin Sept. 9

The W Mint mark appears on the coin’s reverse, in the field below the bird’s outstretched left wing and above the tail feathers.

What appears to be a W Mint mark on the obverse is actually the monogram of sculptor Adolph A. Weinman. The reverse bears the Mint mark of the West Point Mint.

The United States Mint will open sales at noon Sept. 9 for the limited-edition Uncirculated 2021-W American Eagle, Reverse of 2021 silver dollar.

To be offered at $67 per coin, the mintage is capped at 175,000 coins, with a household order restriction of three coins.

The obverse bears a refreshed depiction of sculptor Adolph A. Weinman’s full-length figure of Liberty in full stride, enveloped in folds of the American flag, with her right hand extended and branches of laurel and oak in her left.

For the obverse of the Reverse of 2021 coin, the U.S. Mint returned to its original historical assets to render a closer reflection of Weinman’s vision, but also added his traditional designer’s initials in the field below the motto IN GOD WE TRUST on the obverse. His designer’s initials have not previously appeared on that design. They instead were found on the reverse of the Walking Liberty half dollar, where the obverse design was introduced, and they never appeared on the earlier American Eagle silver dollars.

The Reverse of 2021 replaces the Heraldic Eagle reverse, by now retired U.S. Mint Chief Engraver John Mercanti, that was used on the silver American Eagle reverse for all surface finishes from 1986 into early 2021.

Designed by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program artist Emily S. Damstra and sculpted by now retired Mint Medallic Artist Michael Gaudioso, the new reverse depicts an eagle as it approaches a landing, clutching an oak branch in its talons, as if to add it to its aerie.

The Uncirculated 2021-W American Eagle, Reverse of 2021 silver dollar is being struck at the West Point Mint. The facility’s W Mint mark appears on the coin’s reverse, in the field below the bird’s outstretched left wing and above the tail feathers.

