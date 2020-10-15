The Uncirculated 2020-W American Eagle gold $50 coin will be limited to a maximum release of 7,000 pieces when sales start Nov. 19. The household limit will be one coin.

The Uncirculated 2020-W American Eagle gold $50 coin will be a limited-edition numismatic product when it is offered for sale by the U.S. Mint beginning at noon Eastern Time Nov. 19.

The issue will be restricted to a maximum release of 7,000 coins with a household order limit of one coin.

Pricing for the .9167 fine gold coin will be announced by the Mint closer to the release date. Pricing is determined according to a pricing grid for coins containing precious metals. The mintage limit is 3,000 fewer coins than were available in the Uncirculated 2019-W version.

The 2019-W version was restricted to a maximum release of 10,000 coins. The coin is not currently available.

According to the U.S. Mint’s Dec. 29, 2019, sales report, the bureau recorded sales of 5,741 of the 2019 issue. Pricing for the 2019-W coin when it went off sale was $2,490. The 2019-W coin went on sale July 13, 2019.

The Uncirculated 2020-W American Eagle gold $50 coin was struck at the West Point Mint and bears the facility’s W Mint mark on the obverse below the date between the sun’s rays.

The 2020-W American Eagle is made from an alloy of 91.67 percent gold, 3 percent silver and 5.33 percent copper. The coins weighs 33.931 grams and contains 1 troy ounce of pure gold.

The coin measures 32.7 millimeters in diameter and exhibits a reeded edge.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter