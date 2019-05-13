The Uncirculated 2019-W Lincoln cent is the third of three 2019-W Lincoln cents from West Point Mint output being released as premiums to U.S. Mint customers three annual coin sets.

The Uncirculated 2019-W Lincoln cent will be issued as a bonus to U.S. Mint customers ordering the 20-coin 2019 Uncirculated Mint set.

The last of three 2019-W Lincoln cents being issued by the U.S. Mint will be released May 14 when the U.S. Mint places the 20-coin 2019 Uncirculated Mint set on sale at noon Eastern Time.

Each set, containing Uncirculated coins struck at the Denver and Philadelphia Mints, will be delivered to customers along with a bonus Uncirculated 2019-W Lincoln cent.

The set is being offered at $21.95.

The 20-coin Uncirculated Mint set comprises 2019-P and 2019-D Lincoln cents, Jefferson 5-cent coins, Roosevelt dimes, Kennedy half dollars, Native American dollars and the America the Beautiful quarters commemorating Lowell National Historical Park (Massachusetts), American Memorial Park (Commonwealth of Northern Mariana Islands), War in the Pacific National Historical Park (Guam), San Antonio National Missions Historical Park (Texas) and Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness (Idaho).

A Proof 2019-W Lincoln cent is included as a bonus for customers purchasing the 10-coin 2019-S Proof set, while customers purchasing the 10-coin 2019-S Silver Proof set receive a Reverse Proof 2019-W Lincoln cent as a premium.

