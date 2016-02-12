US Coins

Order Unc. 2016-P Shawnee 5-ounce Feb. 25

Collectors will be able to place orders beginning at noon Eastern Time Feb. 25 with the U.S. Mint for the Uncirculated 2016-P Shawnee National Forest 5-ounce silver quarter dollar.

The issue is limited to a maximum release of 30,000 coins.The initial price for the coin is $149.95, but is subject to change weekly according to the U.S. Mint's pricing for numismatic coins containing precious metals.

The coins are each 3 inches in diameter and contain 5 troy ounces of .999 fine silver.

Connect with Coin World:  

Unlike the bullion version, which is also struck at the Philadelphia Mint, the Uncirculated coin bears the P Mint mark and is subjected to a post-strike finish process resulting in special surface characteristics.

The finish applied post-strike is similar to the surface finish used for 3-inch bronze Mint medals.

The “vapor blasting” finish is applied over the entire surface of both the obverse and reverse.

“The machine uses a water vapor and ceramic media mix,” according to U.S. Mint spokesman Michael White. “It is similar to sand blasting, but instead of using dry compressed air [propelled at high speed], it uses a compressed wet vapor. The finish is applied to the coin after striking and not to the die. This will provide a consistent coin-to-coin finish.” 

MORE RELATED ARTICLES

US Coins

Feb 5, 2016, 5 AM

Launch ceremony for Shawnee National Forest quarter

US Coins

Jan 26, 2016, 6 AM

Mint opening sales for Shawnee quarter dollars

Precious Metals

Feb 9, 2016, 3 PM

5-ounce silver bullion sales highest since 2011

Community Comments

Headlines