Order Unc. 2016-P Shawnee 5-ounce Feb. 25

The Uncirculated 2016-P Shawnee National Forest 5-ounce silver quarter dollar is limited to a maximum release of 30,000 coins.

The Uncirculated 2016-P Shawnee National Forest 5-ounce silver quarter dollar with P Mint mark is the numismatic version of the bullion coin that is also struck at the Philadelphia Mint but without Mint mark.

Collectors will be able to place orders beginning at noon Eastern Time Feb. 25 with the U.S. Mint for the Uncirculated 2016-P Shawnee National Forest 5-ounce silver quarter dollar.

The issue is limited to a maximum release of 30,000 coins.The initial price for the coin is $149.95, but is subject to change weekly according to the U.S. Mint's pricing for numismatic coins containing precious metals.

The coins are each 3 inches in diameter and contain 5 troy ounces of .999 fine silver.

Unlike the bullion version, which is also struck at the Philadelphia Mint, the Uncirculated coin bears the P Mint mark and is subjected to a post-strike finish process resulting in special surface characteristics.

The finish applied post-strike is similar to the surface finish used for 3-inch bronze Mint medals.

The “vapor blasting” finish is applied over the entire surface of both the obverse and reverse.

“The machine uses a water vapor and ceramic media mix,” according to U.S. Mint spokesman Michael White. “It is similar to sand blasting, but instead of using dry compressed air [propelled at high speed], it uses a compressed wet vapor. The finish is applied to the coin after striking and not to the die. This will provide a consistent coin-to-coin finish.”