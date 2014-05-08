Uncirculated 2014-P Shenandoah National Park 5-ounce coins May 15

Collectors will be able to order the Uncirculated 2014-P Shenandoah National Park 5-ounce silver quarter dollar beginning May 15.

The U.S. Mint will begin accepting orders at noon Eastern Time May 15 for the Uncirculated 2014 Shenandoah National Park 5-ounce silver quarter dollars.

The coin will be priced at $154.95; however, as with all products sold by the United States Mint containing precious metals, the price is subject to change.

The maximum mintage for this coin is 30,000 coins.

The Uncirculated 3-inch, 5-ounce silver coins are collector versions of those issued through the America the Beautiful Silver Bullion Coin Program. The designs on each coin are identical to the ones that appear on the corresponding circulating quarter dollars issued through the America the Beautiful Quarters Program.

The Uncirculated 5-ounce silver coins are composed of .999 fine silver and display the P Mint mark of the Philadelphia Mint where they are struck.

Each coin is enclosed in a protective plastic capsule and placed in a presentation case. A certificate of authenticity is included.

Orders will be accepted online and by telephone to 800-872-6468. Hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may order at 888-321-6468.

A fee of $4.95 will be added to all domestic orders for shipping and handling.