Unc. Hot Springs 5-ounce coin on sale April 28

Uncirculated 2010-P Hot Springs National Park 5-ounce silver bullion coins will go on sale starting April 28, according to the U.S. Mint products schedule. No pricing details for the America the Beautiful coin are available yet. Shown is the bullion version of the coin; the collector version will have a distinctive finish.

The Uncirculated 2010-P collector version of the Hot Springs National Park 5-ounce silver bullion coin, first in the America the Beautiful program, will be offered for sale by the U.S. Mint directly to customers starting April 28.

The release date for the .999 fine silver coin appears on the U.S. Mint’s products schedule at its website, www.usmint.gov.

No other information, including price or customer order limits, was available at the Mint website. An April 7 search of the Federal Register, where pricing for U.S. Mint products is also published, also yielded no information.

The Uncirculated versions of the 2010 America the Beautiful 5-ounce silver bullion coins will be struck on the same planchets and press as the standard bullion coins, but will bear a distinctive finish and the P Mint mark of the Philadelphia Mint (in the same location as on regular size America the Beautiful quarter dollars). The bullion versions bear no Mint mark.

Coin World will publish pricing and order limit information as it becomes available. ¦