Ulysses S. Grant silver medal subscriptions begin
- Published: May 12, 2023, 9 AM
Collectors may enroll in the U.S. Mint’s subscription program to secure the Ulysses S. Grant Presidential silver medal, which will be issued for sale sometime this fall.
The Matte Finish 1-ounce .999 fine silver medal is struck without Mint mark at the San Francisco Mint.
The modern medal replicates the original Presidential medal executed in the late 1800s by father and son engravers, chief engraver William Barber and assistant engraver Charles E. Barber.
The Barbers signed the obverse design W & C BARBER, which appears in the field below the truncation of Grant’s bust.
The obverse bears a portrait of the 18th president, inscribed around with ULYSSES to the left of the portrait and S. GRANT to the right.
The reverse is inscribed within an open wreath INAUGURATED / FIRST TERM / MARCH 4, 1869 / SECOND TERM / MARCH 4, 1873. Inscribed around is PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES.
In Medals of the United States Mint: The First Century 1792–1892, author R.W. Julian explains that the original silver medal was produced after Grant had already left office.
The Barbers employed photographs of Grant while president to use as models for the obverse presidential portrait.
The first Grant silver medals were issued on March 14, 1879.
The reverse design, by U.S. Mint Assistant Engraver Anthony C. Paquet was used for at least two other medals struck at the Philadelphia Mint, according to Julian — one in 1880 recognizing Philadelphia Mint Supt. A. Loudon Snowden and another in 1946 for Treasury Secretary Fred M. Vinson.
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