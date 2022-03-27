Ukraine defenders subject of new congressional gold medal bill

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has led his nation’s defense against invasion by the Russian Federation.

To recognize the Defenders of Ukraine in their ongoing “crucial role in the defense of the free democracy of Ukraine against Russia’s unprovoked war of aggression,” Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., introduced H.R. 7088 March 15, seeking a congressional gold medal.

Ukraine declared its independence from the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics in 1991, a key event leading to the Soviet Union’s dissolution.

“In April 2014, the Russian Federation annexed Crimea and invaded the Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Eastern Ukraine; this initial conflict claimed approximately 14,000 lives,” notes the legislation. On Feb. 24, 2022, the Russian Federation expanded its war against Ukraine, “launching a further unprovoked full-scale invasion of the peaceful, independent country.”

“Ukrainian civilians, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the democratic government, and its elected and civilian officials have been effective in disrupting the Russian invasion, blocking the enemy using a wide range of methods including direct combat, dismantling nearby road signs, using cranes to move cement blocks in the way, producing improvised petrol bombs, and setting up sandbags to block roadways,” according to the text of H.R. 7088.

Further, “The courage and strength of Ukrainian citizens resisting their autocratic invaders has strengthened the resolve of the United States and their allies, increasing support for the provision of military and humanitarian aid.”

