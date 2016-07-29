The week's most read post on CoinWorld.com focused on the not-so-popular designs of the 50 State Quarter program.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.

Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. Finding U.S. gold coins on the cheap with little downside to the buyer: Out-of-favor series can become relatively cheap when they fail to keep pace with rising metal values. For collectors of modern U.S. coins, gold commemoratives fit the bill.

4. Printed but unissued, and apparently never will be: ‘contingency stock’ of $100 notes: No 'FW' notes in two series printed will ever be seen, but each for a different reason.

3. Where is REPUBLIKA HRVATSKA? And why are its coins in a 5¢ coin roll?: Bill O'Rourke really likes it when he gets to learn something new as a result of his roll searching hobby.

2. 50 dollars, one sheet: Larger sheets of Federal Reserve notes available to collectors for first time: After a two-year wait, the Bureau of Engraving and Printing will begin offering the 50-subject sheets for sale to collectors Aug. 9.

1. The coins you frequently see in your change that collectors think are ugly: In total, nearly 35 billion of these coins were produced, and you probably see them being passed around just about every day.

