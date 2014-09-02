U.S. Mint offers Uncirculated dollar set starting Sept. 8

Sales will open for the 2014 United States Mint Annual Uncirculated Dollar Coin set Sept. 8 at noon Eastern Time.

Orders will be accepted at the Mint website and at 800-872-6468, while hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may order at 888-321-6468.

This set is priced at $44.95. A fee of $4.95 will be added to all domestic orders for shipping and handling.

The set contains the following six Uncirculated dollar coins in production this year: