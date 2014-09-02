US Coins
U.S. Mint offers Uncirculated dollar set starting Sept. 8
- Published: Sep 2, 2014, 10 AM
Sales will open for the 2014 United States Mint Annual Uncirculated Dollar Coin set Sept. 8 at noon Eastern Time.
Orders will be accepted at the Mint website and at 800-872-6468, while hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may order at 888-321-6468.
This set is priced at $44.95. A fee of $4.95 will be added to all domestic orders for shipping and handling.
The set contains the following six Uncirculated dollar coins in production this year:
- Four Presidential dollars struck at the Philadelphia Mint. The obverses have the images of Warren G. Harding, Calvin Coolidge, Herbert Hoover, and Franklin D. Roosevelt, while their common reverses all have a rendition of the Statue of Liberty.
- One Native American dollar struck at the Denver Mint. The obverse features the image of Sacagawea, and the reverse depicts a Native American man offering a pipe while his wife offers provisions of fish, corn, roots, and gourds. In the background is a stylized image of the face of William Clark's compass highlighting "NW," the area in which the expedition occurred.
- One American Eagle silver dollar struck at the West Point Mint. The obverse depicts Adolph Weinman's image of Walking Liberty, and the reverse depicts the heraldic eagle with shield, an olive branch in the right talon, and arrows in the left.
