The United States Mint will stage or participate in at least four public events to numismatically celebrate the nation’s 250th anniversary, including two tied to the 1776~2026 Semiquincentennial, Declaration of Independence quarter dollar.

Quarter launch

The Jefferson Memorial at 16 East Basin Drive, SW, in Washington, D.C., will serve as the backdrop for the June 2 launch of the 1776~2026 Semiquincentennial, Declaration of Independence quarter dollar.

The public can join U.S. Mint Director Paul Hollis at the iconic Jefferson Memorial to celebrate the release of the Declaration of Independence quarter dollar.

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The event is scheduled from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Eastern Time.

The Mint is not planning to offer a quarter exchange.

Celebrating Independence

Thomas Jefferson’s Charlottesville, Virginia, home Monticello at 1050 Monticello Loop will host a celebration of the Declaration of Independence quarter dollar, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Eastern Time.

The free public event will feature educational activities, formal remarks from Mint Director Hollis, a meet and greet with United States Mint Medallic Artist John McGraw, who sculpted the reverse design executed by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program Designer Benjamin Sowards, and an appearance by a Thomas Jefferson re-enactor.

A quarter dollar exchange is anticipated, where attendees may exchange cash for 40-coin, $10 face-value rolls of the new circulation finish coins.

Sails on the Potomac

On June 12 and 13, the U.S. Mint will have a booth at the Alexandria, Virginia, Waterfront Park at 1A Prince St. for the Sails on the Potomac Festival, where visitors can learn more about U.S. coins and Sesquicentennial programs while enjoying this waterfront celebration.

As the United States commemorates the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution, Sails on the Potomac highlights Alexandria’s role in helping construct the foundation of the revolution. From the creation of the Fairfax Resolves to being the hometown of George Washington, Alexandria played a unique role in the birth of the nation.

Emerging Liberty

Minute Man National Historical Park at 174 Liberty St. in Concord, Massachusetts will recognize the 1776~2026 Semiquincentennial, Emerging Liberty dime Sept. 9 at a time to be announced.

Join the United States Mint and the National Park Service to celebrate the dime’s release. This event will include a formal program and family-friendly educational activities. A coin exchange is contemplated, but has not yet been solidified, to encompass circulation quality 50-coin, $5 face value rolls of the one-year-type dimes.