U.S. Mint launches Semiquincentennial Sweepstakes
- Published: May 11, 2026, 1 PM
The United States Mint launched its Semiquincentennial Sweepstakes for educators April 20.
The bureau’s initiative celebrates the nation’s 250th anniversary and presents educators across the United States an opportunity to receive newly issued Semiquincentennial circulating coins for their students. https://www.usmint.gov/coins/coin-programs/semiquincentennial/
“U.S. coins help tell the story of our nation in a tangible way,” said Paul Hollis, Mint director. “By showcasing these coins to students, we are supporting educators and encouraging young people to explore history, civic values, and national identity through hands-on learning.”
Full sweepstakes details, eligibility requirements, and entry instructions are available through the Mint’s Coin Classroom and found at https://kids.usmint.gov/semiquincentennial-sweepstakes.
Eligible educators may enter the Sweepstakes by completing the official online entry form.
An educator is limited to one entry. Entries were to be submitted by 11:59 p.m. ET on May 18. The number of winners was increased to 100.
Each prize will be awarded in the form of 1776~2026 Semiquincentennial, Emerging Liberty circulating dimes.
Randomly selected winners will receive newly issued Semiquincentennial circulating coins, which are designed to commemorate this historic milestone and spark student engagement.
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