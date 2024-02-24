U.S. sales open for Liberty and Britannia joint program

Proof 2024-W Liberty and Britannia gold $100 coin is on sale priced at $3,020 each.

During the first four days of the U.S. Mint’s pre-sales of the 2024 Liberty and Britannia Proof gold $100 coin and Proof silver medal, 40% of the maximum release of the 1-ounce .9999 fine gold coins were sold and 21.6% of the 1-ounce .999 fine silver medals.

The products are a collaborative design effort involving the chief engravers of both the United States Mint and the Royal Mint.

The coins, with a maximum issue of 10,000 coins, and the silver medal, with a maximum release of 75,000, went on sale at noon Eastern Time Feb. 8. The U.S. Mint reported first-day sales of 3,589 of the gold coins at $3,020 each and 12,174 of the silver medals at $89 each.

The U.S. Mint’s first sales report for the program released Feb. 11 on the bureau’s website records 4,013 of the gold coins and 16,218 of the silver medals sold.

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A 30-day ordering period is open for the gold coin and silver medal. The gold coin has a household-order limit of five coins, while the silver medal is subject to an order limit of 25 medals.

Order restrictions were in place until noon Eastern Time Feb. 16, after which the limits were lifted.

Neither product option was subject to the U.S. Mint’s Authorized Bulk Purchase Program, which on specified releases reserves up to 10% of a maximum mintage for the 18 participating bulk purchase dealers.

The coins are struck at the West Point Mint with a reeded edge and W Mint mark and the silver medal with a plain edge and P Mint mark at the Philadelphia Mint.

The gold coin and silver medal’s obverse reflects a collaborative design effort between U.S. Chief Engraver Joseph F. Menna, and Gordon Summers, chief engraver of the Royal Mint in England.

Lady Liberty and Britannia have appeared for years on coins of their respective nations; however, this is the first time they appear together, recognizing the long relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom.

Menna was sole designer of the companion reverse design. The primary design devices are the same on both the coin and medal, but the medal’s only reverse legend is UNITED STATES OF AMERICA.

The obverse illustrates an allegorical Liberty and Britannia depicted in stoic profile portraits featuring complementary and balancing elements, suggestive of the faces on a playing card. Their appearance identifies each figure; Liberty carries a torch and is adorned with stars, while Britannia wields a trident and wears a Corinthian helmet.

Menna’s complementary reverse design illustrates the sun rising over the Atlantic Ocean, framed by two shores with a Great Basin Bristlecone Pine tree in the west and an English Yew tree in the east, representing both nations and heralding new possibilities for their mutual friendship now and going forward.

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