U.S. Navy vet Gibson named acting Mint director
- Published: Oct 28, 2021, 10 AM
U.S. Navy veteran Ventris Gibson has been named deputy U.S. Mint director and acting Mint director.
Gibson’s Oct. 25 appointment results in Alison Doone, the Mint’s chief administrative officer, returning to that post after serving as acting Mint director beginning Oct. 1. Doone was named acting Mint director on Sept. 24 when it was announced that Mint Director David J. Ryder had submitted his resignation, with Sept. 30 being his final day in office.
It has not been announced by the Biden administration whether the president intends to nominate Gibson to a full five-year term as Mint director.
Such a nomination would require Senate confirmation. The Mint director serves at the discretion of the president. The deputy Mint director assignment is a career government position.
Gibson’s appointment as acting Mint director makes her the first woman of color to serve as the chief executive of the nation’s coin bureau.
Gibson has more than four decades of government service.
Prior to her Mint assignment, Gibson served as the director of human resources for Washington, D.C.’s, Department of Human Resources.
Gibson also previously served as the associate deputy assistant secretary for human resources for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Gibson’s service also includes human resources stints at the Federal Aviation Administration and Department of Veterans Affairs.
