U.S. Navy medal to be issued in bronze on August 8

A 38.1-millimeter, or 1.5-inch, bronze version of the U.S. Navy medal will be offered by the U.S. Mint beginning Aug. 8.

The bronze version of the U.S. Navy medal is scheduled to be offered by the U.S. Mint beginning at noon Eastern Time Aug. 8.

The Matte Finish medal, which has no mintage limit, will be retailed at $20 per medal.

The bronze medal, composed of a homogenous alloy of 95% copper and 5% zinc, becomes part of the U.S. Mint’s ongoing medal catalog.

The obverse and reverse designs for the 38.1-millimeter bronze medal are the same as those used for the limited-edition 50.8-millimeter, or 2.5-inch, Matte Finish 2.5-ounce .999 fine silver medal that sold out in March at $160 per medal.

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A 40.6-millimeter, or 1.598-inch, Matte Finish Navy 1-ounce .999 fine silver medal with the same designs (which is also a catalog medal with no mintage restrictions) will be offered beginning July 17 starting at $75, though the price is subject to change depending on the spot price of silver.

The obverse design for all three U.S. Navy medal versions depicts the U.S. Navy destroyer John Paul Jones traversing the ocean waters. A three-masted vessel appears in the right background. In the field above the masted vessel is the inscription DON’T GIVE / UP THE / SHIP.

The reverse features a line of five sailors manning the rail with the ship’s American flag raised on a pole.

The obverse was designed by Donna Weaver, a retired U.S. Mint sculptor-engraver who is currently a designer for the Mint’s Artistic Infusion Program, and sculpted by U.S. Mint Medallic Artist Jay M. Kushwara.

Weaver’s designer’s initials, DW, appear in the field below and left of the wake made by the destroyer. Those of Kushwara, JMK, appear in the right field below the sailing vessel in the background.

The reverse was designed by AIP designer Steve Ferris and sculpted by U.S. Mint Medallic Artist John P. McGraw. Ferris’ initials, SF, appear in the left field in front of the first of the five sailors. McGraw’s initials, JPM, appear to the left of the five-pointed star separating the inscriptions of COURAGE and COMMITMENT.

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