U.S. Mint website update offers greater efficiency

The U.S. Mint has launched a completely revised and enhanced website to improve navigation for users.

A completely revamped U.S. Mint website was launched by the bureau on Oct. 30.

“After many interviews with customers and constituents and reviewing website and call center suggestions, we’re implementing a number of exciting updates that will make our website easier to us,” according to U.S. Mint officials.

Combining websites

The U.S. Mint is combining its website links — catalog.usmint.gov and usmint.gov — to streamline and better organize its online content.

Visitors to the Mint’s online presence can access https://usmint.gov for coin and medal information and sales, news, and historic and agency information.

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For educational and youth-oriented content, access https://kids.usmint.gov.

The many updates and added features to the website experience include:

Simpler navigation.

Enhanced order history and subscription pages.

40% larger coin and medal images.

Improved product schedule layout and navigation.

Improved focus on news and events across the U.S. Mint.

Streamlined and re-organized content.

More interactive elements and features.

Existing U.S. Mint customers did not have to update their customer accounts.

All existing usernames, passwords, order histories, and subscriptions remained in place and were ready to use on the website launch on Oct. 30.

The website redesign was executed by PSFWeb, a Texas firm that has been under contract since October 2014 to run the website and oversee the product call center in Memphis, Tennessee. PSFWeb was in charge of the 2014 website redesign as well as this 2024 revamp.

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