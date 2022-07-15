U.S. Mint updates online catalog for 2022 product line

The United States Mint has posted on its website release dates for several more numismatic products, including the limited-edition Reverse Proof 2022-W American Eagle palladium $25 coin.

The release dates and the respective products being offered are:

➤ Sept. 8: Reverse Proof 2022-W American Eagle palladium $25 coin. Pricing and mintage limits are not yet announced. Images of the coin are not yet available, but the designs will be the same as for earlier dates in the series. The mandated design for the palladium American Eagle series obverse is sculptor Adolph A. Weinman’s obverse design from the Winged Liberty Head dime, issued from 1916 to 1945. The mandated reverse uses Weinman’s 1906 eagle reverse from the American Institute of Architects gold medal, first presented in 1907. The finish on a Reverse Proof coin has specific raised elements of the design polished to appear mirror-like, against laser frosted fields. (A standard Proof finish exhibits frosted design elements against polished fields.)

➤ Sept. 26: U.S. Coast Guard 1-ounce .999 fine silver medal, $65, enrollment option available now, no order restrictions. The 1-ounce version bears the same designs as the limited-mintage 2.5-ounce version. The 1-ounce version is struck at the Philadelphia Mint with a Matte Finish.

➤ Oct. 3: Franklin Pierce Presidential silver medal, $65, no mintage limit. It has the same weight, diameter and Matte Finish as the Coast Guard medal.

➤ Oct. 21: Mighty Minters and U.S. Mint 2022 Ornaments.

➤ Oct. 25: 100-coin bags and 40-coin rolls of the American Women quarter dollars for Anna May Wong, from circulation-quality production at the Philadelphia and Denver Mints, and 40-coin rolls in circulation-quality from the San Francisco Mint. Also offered will be 100-coin bags of Denver and Philadelphia Mint coins, priced at $40 per bag. The two-roll sets of Denver and Philadelphia Mint coins are priced at $36 per set, and three-roll sets that include San Francisco Mint strikes cost $54. The product is not yet available for enrollment, and is the final release of the five 2022 American Women quarter dollars.

➤ Oct. 26: 2022-S Limited-Edition Silver Proof set.

