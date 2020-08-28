U.S. Mint updates numismatic product schedule through November
- Published: Aug 28, 2020, 9 AM
The U.S. Mint has published new release dates for its 2020 numismatic products, including Oct. 13 for the Proof 2020-S American Eagle silver dollar.
The San Francisco Mint Proof coin will not carry an obverse privy mark. The Proof 2020-W End of World War II 75th Anniversary coin struck at the West Point Mint does, and will be offered Nov. 5 with a 75,000-coin mintage limit.
Other release dates include:
➤ Sept. 18, Uncirculated 2020-P Salt River Bay National Historical Park and Ecological Preserve 5-ounce silver coin.
➤ Sept. 21, Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historical Park quarter dollars in bags and rolls.
➤ Sept. 24, Uncirculated 2020-W American Eagle palladium $25 coin.
➤ Oct. 8, 2020-S American Innovation $1 Proof set.
➤ Oct. 20, Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller three-coin quarter set.
➤ Nov. 5, privy-marked Proof 2020-W End of World War II 75th Anniversary gold and silver American Eagles; 2020 Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve 3-coin quarter set.
➤ Nov. 16, Tallgrass Prairie quarter dollar bags and rolls.
➤ Nov. 19, Uncirculated 2020-W American Eagle gold $50 coin.
➤ Nov. 23, Uncirculated 2020-P Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller 5-ounce silver coin.
➤ Nov. 30, 2020 Uncirculated Coin set.
Still to be announced are the United States Mint’s release dates for the Reverse Proof 2020 Mayflower 400th Anniversary gold coin and Reverse Proof silver medal.
