U.S. Mint updates numismatic product schedule through November

The Proof 2020-S American Eagle silver dollar will not carry a privy mark on the obverse. The Proof 2020-W American Eagle End of World War II silver dollar does.

The U.S. Mint has published new release dates for its 2020 numismatic products, including Oct. 13 for the Proof 2020-S American Eagle silver dollar.

The San Francisco Mint Proof coin will not carry an obverse privy mark. The Proof 2020-W End of World War II 75th Anniversary coin struck at the West Point Mint does, and will be offered Nov. 5 with a 75,000-coin mintage limit.

Other release dates include:

➤ Sept. 18, Uncirculated 2020-P Salt River Bay National Historical Park and Ecological Preserve 5-ounce silver coin.

➤ Sept. 21, Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historical Park quarter dollars in bags and rolls.

➤ Sept. 24, Uncirculated 2020-W American Eagle palladium $25 coin.

➤ Oct. 8, 2020-S American Innovation $1 Proof set.

➤ Oct. 20, Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller three-coin quarter set.

➤ Nov. 5, privy-marked Proof 2020-W End of World War II 75th Anniversary gold and silver American Eagles; 2020 Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve 3-coin quarter set.

➤ Nov. 16, Tallgrass Prairie quarter dollar bags and rolls.

➤ Nov. 19, Uncirculated 2020-W American Eagle gold $50 coin.

➤ Nov. 23, Uncirculated 2020-P Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller 5-ounce silver coin.

➤ Nov. 30, 2020 Uncirculated Coin set.

Still to be announced are the United States Mint’s release dates for the Reverse Proof 2020 Mayflower 400th Anniversary gold coin and Reverse Proof silver medal.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter