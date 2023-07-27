U.S. Mint unveils reverse designs for 2024 quarters

The fourth and fifth 2024 American Women quarter dollars will honor the contributions of Cuban American singer Celia Cruz and Native American political activist Zitkala-Ša.

The second and third 2024 American Women quarter dollars will honor the achievements of the first woman of color to serve in Congress, Patsy Takemoto Mink, and Civil War era surgeon and Medal of Honor recipient Dr. Mary Edwards Walker.

The first American Women quarter dollar to be issued in 2024 will recognize poet, lawyer and Episcopal priest the Rev. Dr. Pauli Murray.

The U.S. Mint has announced final designs approved by Treasury Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo on behalf of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen for the reverses of the 2024 American Women quarter dollars.

Those to be recognized, in the order of their release, are poet, lawyer, and Episcopal priest the Rev. Dr. Pauli Murray (in January); Patsy Takemoto Mink (in March), the first woman of color to serve in Congress; Civil War era surgeon, women’s rights advocate and Medal of Honor recipient Dr. Mary Edwards Walker (in June); Celia Cruz, Cuban-American singer, cultural icon and one of the most popular Latin artists of the 20th century (in August); and Native American writer, composer, educator and political activist Zitkala-Ša (in October).

Each of the approved reverse designs for the 2024 quarter dollar releases will be paired with the common obverse for the four-year series, a portrait facing right of George Washington rendered by American sculptor Laura Gardin Fraser in 1931 for a design competition for the Washington quarter dollar introduced in 1932.

While Fraser’s design was favored by the Commission of Fine Arts, the panel’s recommendation was overruled by Treasury Secretary Andrew W. Mellon in favor of the submission by sculptor John Flanagan, subsequently used on the quarter dollar in several versions from 1932 through 2021.

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As authorized under Public Law 11-330, the 2024 quarter dollar designs were approved by the Treasury secretary following consultation with the Smithsonian American Women’s History Museum, the National Women’s History Museum, and the Congressional Bipartisan Women’s Caucus.

Rev. Dr. Pauli Murray

The adopted design portraying Murray was designed by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program designer Emily S. Damstra and sculpted by United States Mint Chief Engraver Joseph F. Menna.

Damstra’s design illustrates Murray’s eyeglass-framed face within the shape of the word HOPE, which is symbolic of her belief that significant societal reforms were possible when rooted in hope. A line from her poem “Dark Testament,” which characterizes hope as “A SONG IN A WEARY THROAT,” is featured as an additional inscription in the design. The denomination is rendered as 25¢.

Patsy Takemoto Mink

AIP designer Beth Zaiken executed the design for the Mink quarter dollar reverse, which was sculpted by U.S. Mint Medallic Artist John P. McGraw.

Zaiken’s design shows the congresswoman holding her landmark TITLE IX legislation. The background view of the U.S. Capitol Building prominently features the south wing, home to the U.S. House of Representatives, where Mink served in Congress. The lei she wears represents her home state of Hawaii. The denomination is rendered as 25 CENTS along the top right border.

Dr. Mary Edwards Walker

United States Mint Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill designed and sculpted the reverse design for the Walker quarter dollar.

Hemphill’s design illustrates Walker holding her pocket surgical kit, with the Medal of Honor on her uniform, and surgeon’s pin at her collar. After receiving the award, she continued to wear the Medal of Honor for the rest of her life. The left side of the design showcases the details of the Medal of Honor. The denomination is rendered in two lines with 25 above CENTS in the upper right field.

Celia Cruz

The Cruz design was also designed and sculpted by Hemphill. The adopted design depicts Cruz flashing her dazzling smile while performing in a rumba style dress. Her signature catchphrase ¡AZÚCAR! is inscribed on the right. The denomination is reflected in the right field as 25¢.

Zitkala-Ša

The Zitkala-Ša quarter dollar reverse was designed by AIP designer and retired U.S. Mint Sculptor-Engraver Donald Everhart II and sculpted by Mint Medallic Artist Renata Gordon.

Everhart’s design depicts Zitkala-Ša in traditional Yankton Sioux dress. She is holding a book, which represents her work as an author as well as her successful activism for Native American rights. Behind her, a stylized sun represents her work on The Sun Dance Opera, while a cardinal symbolizes her name, which translates to “Red Bird.” A Yankton Sioux-inspired diamond pattern sits underneath the sun.

The denomination is in the bottom left field in two lines, 25 above CENTS.

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