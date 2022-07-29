U.S. Mint tours again available in Denver and Philadelphia

After being suspended for more than two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, tours at the Philadelphia and Denver Mints are again open to the public.

The contracted gift shops at both production facilities are also reopened, U.S. Mint officials announced July 25.

Mint tours were suspended and gift shops closed on March 13, 2020, amid the initial outbreak of COVID-19. They had remained closed ever since.

The tour at the Philadelphia Mint is self-guided, while the tour at the Denver facility, one of the most popular tourist attractions in the city, is guided and requires a reservation. Both tours provide visitors with a detailed look at U.S. coin production. The Philadelphia and Denver Mints primarily strike coins for general circulation in addition to collector coin releases.

Tour visitors are required to comply with COVID-19 safety protocols, including but not limited to mask wearing, in effect at the time of the tour.

Tours are subject to cancellation at any time, possibly with little or no notice, when circumstances warrant, at the facility’s discretion.

Otherwise, tours at the Philadelphia Mint will be open now through Labor Day, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time Monday through Saturday, with the last entrance at 4:15 p.m. on Labor Day weekend. The Philadelphia Mint tour will be open on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday of the Labor Day weekend.

The Philadelphia Mint tour will be open from Labor Day through Memorial Day Monday through Friday with the same public hours as before Labor Day.

The Philadelphia Mint tour offers an elevated view of the production floor from the facility’s mezzanine. The Philadelphia Mint tours are free and require no reservation.

At the Denver Mint, reservations, which are limited and include a ticket at no cost, are required for the guided tour. Instructions for making reservations can be accessed online at https://www.usmint.gov/about/mint-tours-facilities/denver/visiting-the-denver-mint.

Denver Mint tours are available Monday through Thursday, excluding federal holidays, at 8 a.m. Mountain Time, 9:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 2 p.m. Tours are scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis, based upon visitor preferences and availability.

