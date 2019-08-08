U.S. Mint to release holiday ornaments incorporating Kennedy half dollars

The Mint is also offering a second holiday ornament featuring an engraved U.S. Mint seal as part of the motif.

Two holiday ornaments, each incorporating an Uncirculated Mint set quality 2019-P Kennedy half dollar, will be offered by the U.S. Mint beginning at noon Eastern Time Aug. 13.

Priced at $24.95 each, both ornaments will be produced to order, with no production limit, but a household order limit of 15 pieces applies for each.

The Mighty Minters ornament, according to the product description, features “Mighty Minters Eli, Layla, Timothy, and Kendra in vibrant, digitally printed colors” surrounding a half dollar coin inserted into the ornament, its reverse side up. As the Mint description reads: “The ornament features the reverse of a 2019 Kennedy Uncirculated Half Dollar on the front. ... A colorful United States Mint Seal is on the back of the ornament, along with ‘Made in the U.S.A.’ and ‘©2019 U.S. Mint.’ The [non-coin portion of the] ornament is made of solid brass and imitation rhodium (silver look).”

The Mint Ornament, similarly composed, “features a traditional green, red, and silver toned wreath encircling a Kennedy Uncirculated Half Dollar. The reverse (tails) of the half dollar appears on the front of the ornament, along with UNITED STATES MINT and 2019. The official United States Mint Seal is engraved on the back. The obverse (heads) side of the half dollar is not visible. The wreath’s two-toned green leaves and deep red berries — accented by etched silver-toned highlights — all come together exquisitely to capture the spirit and joy of the season. Produced in solid brass, this one-of-a-kind decoration has an imitation rhodium finish.”

The 2019 ornaments are not the first such items affiliated with the U.S. Mint to be offered. During the State quarter dollars program, the Mint teamed up with Hallmark to offer ornaments bearing the various State quarter dollars.

