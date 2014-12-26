U.S. Mint sets record for American Eagle silver bullion coins

Sales in 2014 of 1-ounce silver American Eagle bullion coins eclipsed the record set for 2013.

Calendar year 2014 sales of 1-ounce silver American Eagle bullion coins by the U.S. Mint broke the record established in 2013 by more than 1.3 million coins.

Mint officials announced Dec. 24 that its inventory of American Eagle silver bullion coins had sold out, with 44,006,000 coins recorded sold to authorized purchasers.

The Mint recorded sales of 42,675,000 of the silver bullion coins in 2013.

The sales totals reflect coins struck at both the West Point Mint and San Francisco Mint, with West Point producing approximately 80 percent of the total.

The U.S. Mint expects to begin sales of 2015-dated silver American Eagle bullion coins to authorized purchasers sometime during the first two weeks of January. The U.S. Mint already has an undisclosed number of 2015-dated coins in inventory ready for sales.

The American Eagle Silver Bullion Coins program was inaugurated in November 1986.

Since its inception, the Mint has recorded total sales of 401,569,000 coins.

