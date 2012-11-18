U.S. Mint sells out Proof silver American Eagles

The Proof 2012-W American Eagle silver dollar is no longer available after U.S. Mint officials reported a sellout Nov. 13. The Mint’s unofficial and unaudited sales report reflects 819,217 coins sold as of Nov. 5.

The Proof American Eagle silver dollars went on sale April 12, priced at $59.95 each. The price of each coin was reduced to $54.95 July 25 following sustained downward movement in the price of silver.

All U.S. Mint numismatic products containing precious metals coins are priced according to a pricing grid. Where the fluctuating spot price of each precious metal is in any given week determines whether the price of the numismatic product is increased, reduced, or remains the same.

The price of the Proof American Eagle silver coin returned Oct. 10 to its initial opening price of $59.95, after a sustained period of increase in the price of silver. ¦